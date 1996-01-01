13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Phase Diagrams
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The phase diagram for crystalline carbon (C) is shown below. Carbon has two crystal forms which are diamond (colorless cubic crystals) and graphite (soft black hexagonal crystals). Crystalline carbon sublimes below what pressure?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.0103 GPa
B
12.4 GPa
C
1 atm
D
Cannot be determined from the phase diagram