13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Phase Diagrams
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Krypton has its triple point at 115.775 K and 73.2 kPa. The normal (at 101.325 kPa) melting and boiling temperatures are 115.79 K and 119.93 K. Its critical temperature and pressure are 209.41 K and 5500 kPa. With these values, sketch (axes not necessarily to scale) the phase diagram for krypton. Is solid krypton denser than liquid krypton?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Solid krypton is denser
B
Liquid krypton is denser
C
Solid krypton is denser
D
Liquid krypton is denser