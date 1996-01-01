Krypton has its triple point at 115.775 K and 73.2 kPa. The normal (at 101.325 kPa) melting and boiling temperatures are 115.79 K and 119.93 K. Its critical temperature and pressure are 209.41 K and 5500 kPa. With these values, sketch (axes not necessarily to scale) the phase diagram for krypton. Is solid krypton denser than liquid krypton?