3. Chemical Reactions
Mass Percent
3. Chemical Reactions Mass Percent
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
At 25°C, 100 mL of isopropyl alcohol (C3H8O) was mixed with 42.9 mL of water to create a solution. At the same temperature, the densities of isopropyl alcohol and water are 0.781 g/mL and 1.00 g/mL, respectively. What is the concentration of this solution in percent by mass?
At 25°C, 100 mL of isopropyl alcohol (C3H8O) was mixed with 42.9 mL of water to create a solution. At the same temperature, the densities of isopropyl alcohol and water are 0.781 g/mL and 1.00 g/mL, respectively. What is the concentration of this solution in percent by mass?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
70.0% by mass
B
35.5% by mass
C
64.5% by mass
D
30.0% by mass