3. Chemical Reactions Mass Percent
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Silicon dioxide (SiO2), commonly known as silica, can cause detrimental effects in water treatment operations when accumulated. A sample of SiO2-contaminated water contains 0.00250% SiO2 by mass. Assuming a 1.00 g/mL density, determine the volume of the sample (in mL) containing 325 mg of SiO2.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.30×104 mL
B
1.30×102 mL
C
8.13×104 mL
D
8.13×102 mL