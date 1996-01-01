By oxidizing NaF with MnO 2 , F 2 gas can be created:

2 NaF(s) + 2 H 2 SO 4 (aq) + MnO 2 (s) → Na 2 SO 4 (s) + MnSO 4 (s) + 2 H 2 O(l) + F 2 (g)