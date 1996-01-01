7. Gases
Gas Stoichiometry
7. Gases Gas Stoichiometry
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
By oxidizing NaF with MnO2, F2 gas can be created:
2 NaF(s) + 2 H2SO4(aq) + MnO2(s) → Na2SO4(s) + MnSO4(s) + 2 H2O(l) + F2(g)
Assume that the produced gas has a volume of 0.631 L at 26.0 °C and pressure of 762 mmHg and is saturated with water vapor at a partial pressure of 27.9 mmHg. What is the mole fraction of F2 in the gas?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The mole fraction of F2 in the gas is 0.0380.
B
The mole fraction of F2 in the gas is 0.963.
C
The mole fraction of F2 in the gas is 0.482.
D
The mole fraction of F2 in the gas is 0.0366.