18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Buffers
Identify whether to add KOH or HBr to the buffer mixture to adjust the pH to 9.56. The buffer solution of 1-L initially contains 0.500 M in CH3NH2 and 0.500 M in CH3NH3Br. Calculate the mass of the correct reagent needed.
A
HBr, 37 g
B
HBr, 34 g
C
KOH, 46 g
D
KOH, 24 g