18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Buffers
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the concentrations of hydrofluoric acid and sodium fluoride in buffer solution with a pH of 3.57. The solution was measured to have freezing point of -5.50 °C and a density of 1.02 g/mL.
A
1.6 M HF, 0.51 M NaF
B
1.9 M HF, 0.35 M NaF
C
0.96 M HF, 1.5 M NaF
D
0.43 M HF, 1.2 M NaF