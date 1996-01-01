10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Successive Ionization Energies
10. Periodic Properties of the Elements Periodic Trend: Successive Ionization Energies
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Based on the first three ionization energies (550 kJ/mol, 1064 kJ/mol, and 4138 kJ/mol) of element M, predict the formula of the ionic compound formed between the stable ion of element M and oxalate (C2O42–).
Based on the first three ionization energies (550 kJ/mol, 1064 kJ/mol, and 4138 kJ/mol) of element M, predict the formula of the ionic compound formed between the stable ion of element M and oxalate (C2O42–).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Stable ion: M+
Compound: M2C2O4
Compound: M2C2O4
B
Stable ion: M3+
Compound: M3(C2O4)2
Compound: M3(C2O4)2
C
Stable ion: M2+
Compound: MC2O4
Compound: MC2O4
D
Stable ion: M2+
Compound: M(C2O4)2
Compound: M(C2O4)2