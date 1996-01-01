Gold wire is used in computer chips to bond as it enables a smooth and uninterrupted flow of electricity. Consider producing gold wire with a 0.01 mm diameter from a gold bar that weighs 12.4 kg. Calculate the length in meters of the wire that would be produced given that the density of gold is 19.3 g/cm3. Assume that the wire is in the shape of a cylinder (V = πr2h, where r = radius, h = height).