1. Intro to General Chemistry
Density of Geometric Objects
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
The American Silver Eagle is the official silver bullion coin of the United States. It has a diameter of 40.6 mm and a thickness of 2.98 mm. Silver has a density is 10.49 g/cm3 and is valued at $ 365.90/lb.
Assuming that the coin has a uniform thickness and is made of pure silver, calculate the value of the coin.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
$ 1,213
B
$ 32.56
C
$ 506.1
D
$ 96.12