15. Chemical Kinetics
Average Rate of Reaction
15. Chemical Kinetics Average Rate of Reaction
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
When heated at 520 °C, a sample of 2.75 L NO gas having a density of 0.00134 g/mL gradually breaks down into N2 and O2 gas. If its rate law is —Δ[NO]/Δt = k[NO]2 where k = 0.021/(M•min) at 520 °C, determine the partial pressure of N2 after 4 hours.
When heated at 520 °C, a sample of 2.75 L NO gas having a density of 0.00134 g/mL gradually breaks down into N2 and O2 gas. If its rate law is —Δ[NO]/Δt = k[NO]2 where k = 0.021/(M•min) at 520 °C, determine the partial pressure of N2 after 4 hours.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.799 atm
B
0.134 atm
C
0.267 atm
D
0.399 atm