When heated at 520 °C, a sample of 2.75 L NO gas having a density of 0.00134 g/mL gradually breaks down into N 2 and O 2 gas. If its rate law is —Δ[NO]/Δt = k[NO]2 where k = 0.021/(M•min) at 520 °C, determine the partial pressure of N 2 after 4 hours.