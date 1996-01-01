a. If each of the unpaired electrons in silicon participates in one bond, how many covalent bonds will silicon form?

b. If each of the unpaired electrons in oxygen participates in one bond, how many covalent bonds will oxygen form?

c. If each of the unpaired electrons in phosphorus participates in one bond, how many covalent bonds will phosphorus form?

d. If each of the unpaired electrons in hydrogen participates in one bond, how many covalent bonds will hydrogen form?