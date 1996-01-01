Liquid dinitrogen tetroxide is an oxidizing substance that consists of a mixture of colorless N 2 O 4 and red-brown NO 2 . If the value of K c for the equilibrium of the two gases is 0.212 at 100 °C, will a gas be in a much greater concentration than the other at equilibrium? Calculate the equilibrium concentration of NO 2 if the equilibrium concentration of N 2 O 4 in a reaction mixture is 2.00×10-3 M. N 2 O 4 (g) ⇌ 2 NO 2 (g)