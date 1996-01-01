16. Chemical Equilibrium
Liquid dinitrogen tetroxide is an oxidizing substance that consists of a mixture of colorless N2O4 and red-brown NO2. If the value of Kc for the equilibrium of the two gases is 0.212 at 100 °C, will a gas be in a much greater concentration than the other at equilibrium? Calculate the equilibrium concentration of NO2 if the equilibrium concentration of N2O4 in a reaction mixture is 2.00×10-3 M.
N2O4 (g) ⇌ 2 NO2 (g)
Since Kc is just around 1, neither of the two gases will be in a much greater concentration than the other;[NO2] = 4.24×10-3 M
Since Kc is just around 1, neither of the two gases will be in a much greater concentration than the other;[NO2] = 2.00×10-3 M
Since Kc is just around 1, neither of the two gases will be in a much greater concentration than the other;[NO2] = 0.205 M
Since Kc is just around 1, neither of the two gases will be in a much greater concentration than the other;[NO2] = 0.0206 M