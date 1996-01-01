8. Thermochemistry
Formation Equations
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Give the equation for the formation of SO2(g) from the standard states of its elements and determine its ΔH°f
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
S8(g) + 8 O2(g) → 8 SO2 (g) ΔH°f = -2476.7 kJ/mol
B
S(s) + O2(g) → SO2 (g) ΔH°f = -296.8 kJ/mol
C
S2(g) + 2 O2(g) → 2 SO2 (g) ΔH°f = -722.2 kJ/mol
D
S(g) + O2(g) → SO2 (g) ΔH°f = -574 kJ/mol