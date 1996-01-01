13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Clausius-Clapeyron Equation
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
(i) Using the first two temperatures and vapor pressures in the table, calculate the ΔHvap for benzene (C6H6) in kJ/mol.
(ii) Plot the values in the table then determine the ΔHvap for benzene (C6H6) in kJ/mol.
(iii) Compare the values obtained using the two methods.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) 34.1 kJ/mol; (ii) 34.1 kJ/mol; (iii) The ΔHvap obtained from the two methods are the same.
B
(i) 34.1 kJ/mol; (ii) 33.3 kJ/mol; (iii) The ΔHvap obtained from the two methods are slightly different.
C
(i) 33.3 kJ/mol; (ii) 33.3 kJ/mol; (iii) The ΔHvap obtained from the two methods are the same.
D
(i) 33.3 kJ/mol; (ii) 34.1 kJ/mol; (iii) The ΔHvap obtained from the two methods are slightly different.