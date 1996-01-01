13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Clausius-Clapeyron Equation
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Clausius-Clapeyron Equation
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Cesium iodide, CsI, is commonly used as a scintillator in experimental particle physics. The table below lists the vapor pressure of solid CsI at several temperatures. Use the Clausius-Clapeyron equation to calculate the enthalpy of sublimation of CsI.
Cesium iodide, CsI, is commonly used as a scintillator in experimental particle physics. The table below lists the vapor pressure of solid CsI at several temperatures. Use the Clausius-Clapeyron equation to calculate the enthalpy of sublimation of CsI.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
86.3 kJ
B
195 kJ
C
253 kJ
D
306 kJ