9. Quantum Mechanics
Electromagnetic Spectrum
9. Quantum Mechanics Electromagnetic Spectrum
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
Arrange the following kinds of electromagnetic radiation in order of increasing wavelength: microwave, blue light, orange light, radio waves, X rays, ultraviolet light.
Arrange the following kinds of electromagnetic radiation in order of increasing wavelength: microwave, blue light, orange light, radio waves, X rays, ultraviolet light.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
radio waves < microwave < blue light < orange light < ultraviolet light < X rays
B
X rays < ultraviolet light <orange light < blue light < microwave < radio waves
C
radio waves < microwave < orange light < blue light < ultraviolet light < X rays
D
X rays < ultraviolet light < blue light < orange light < microwave < radio waves