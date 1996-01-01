9. Quantum Mechanics
Electromagnetic Spectrum
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
The nearest star to our sun is Proxima Centauri, at a distance of 4.3 light-years from the sun. A light-year is the distance that light travels in one year (365 days). How far away, in km, is Proxima Centauri from the sun?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.3x1015 km
B
1.5x108 km
C
8.1x108 km
D
4.1x1013 km