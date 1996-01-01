3. Chemical Reactions
Limiting Reagent
3. Chemical Reactions Limiting Reagent
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction of magnesium metal burning in produces magnesium oxide (MgO) and magnesium nitride. When magnesium nitride is combined reacted with water it produces magnesium oxide and ammonia gas.
Another way to form magnesium nitride is by reacting magnesium metal with ammonia at high temperatures.
Identify the balanced reaction and identify the limiting reactant if 7.73 g Mg ribbon reacts with 2.79 g NH3 (g)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Mg
B
NH3
C
Both reactants are limiting