3. Chemical Reactions
Limiting Reagent
3. Chemical Reactions Limiting Reagent
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
The excess reactant cannot be used to calculate the theoretical yield of a reaction because
A
The theoretical yield is always less than the actual yield.
B
The excess reactant is the one that did not react and therefore is not actually involved in the reaction.
C
The reaction stops when the reactant in excess is totally consumed.
D
The theoretical yield is always greater than the actual yield.
E
The theoretical yield can actually be determined by using the excess reactant only.