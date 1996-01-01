13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Heating and Cooling Curves
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which statement is correct regarding the heat of vaporization, heat of fusion, heat of sublimation at the same temperature?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The heat of sublimation is equal to the sum of the heat of vaporization and heat of fusion because sublimation is synonymous with melting followed by vaporization, and the energy of sublimation is path independent.
B
The heat of sublimation is not equal to the sum of the heat of vaporization and heat of fusion because sublimation is different from melting and vaporization, and the energy of sublimation is path independent.
C
The heat of sublimation is not equal to the sum of the heat of vaporization and heat of fusion because sublimation is different from melting and vaporization, and the energy of sublimation is path dependent.
D
None of the above.