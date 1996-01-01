13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Heating and Cooling Curves
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
The melting point and boiling point for bromine is −7.2 °C and 58.8 °C, respectively. Determine the phase change that happens at 1.00 atm when the temperature of a sample is increased from −6.5 °C to 65.0 °C.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Br2(s) → Br2(l)
B
Br2(g) → Br2(l)
C
Br2(l) → Br2(g)
D
Br2(g) → Br2(s)
E
No phase change