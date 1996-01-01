6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Electrolytes
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the best explanation on what causes electrolyte solutions to conduct electricity?
a) movement of ions through the solution
b) movement of electrons through the solution
c) movement of atoms through the solution
