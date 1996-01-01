6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Electrolytes
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Electrolytes
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Choose a statement that is TRUE.
a) A weak acid or base is considered a weak electrolyte because the solution contains mostly ionized particles
b) A solution that contains mostly partially ionized molecules is considered a strong electrolyte
c) A strong electrolyte is a substance that completely ionizes in solution
d) Weak electrolytes are very reactive substances
Choose a statement that is TRUE.
a) A weak acid or base is considered a weak electrolyte because the solution contains mostly ionized particles
b) A solution that contains mostly partially ionized molecules is considered a strong electrolyte
c) A strong electrolyte is a substance that completely ionizes in solution
d) Weak electrolytes are very reactive substances
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A weak acid or base is considered a weak electrolyte because the solution contains mostly ionized particles
B
A solution that contains mostly partially ionized molecules is considered a strong electrolyte
C
A strong electrolyte is a substance that completely ionizes in solution
D
Weak electrolytes are very reactive substances