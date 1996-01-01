13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Body Centered Cubic Unit Cell
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Body Centered Cubic Unit Cell
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The lithium metal has a body-centered cubic structure when it crystallizes. What is the illustration of its unit cell? Is it possible to draw an electron-dot structure showing the bond between the central atom and its nearest neighboring atom?
The lithium metal has a body-centered cubic structure when it crystallizes. What is the illustration of its unit cell? Is it possible to draw an electron-dot structure showing the bond between the central atom and its nearest neighboring atom?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The unit cell of the lithium metal is shown in the image. It is not possible to draw an electron-dot structure because valence electrons cannot be localized between the electron-pair bond between the central atom and its nearest neighboring atom.
B
The unit cell of the lithium metal is shown in the image. It is not possible to draw an electron-dot structure because valence electrons cannot be delocalized between the electron-pair bond between the central atom and its nearest neighboring atom.
C
The unit cell of the lithium metal is shown in the image. It is not possible to draw an electron-dot structure because valence electrons cannot be localized between the electron-pair bond between the central atom and its nearest neighboring atom.
D
The unit cell of the lithium metal is shown in the image. It is not possible to draw an electron-dot structure because valence electrons cannot be delocalized between the electron-pair bond between the central atom and its nearest neighboring atom.