13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Body Centered Cubic Unit Cell
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Potassium fluoride crystallizes in a cubic unit cell with a single K+ ion in the center and eight F— ions at the corners. Which statement is true regarding the number of positive and negative charges in the unit cell?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A potassium fluoride unit cell is electrically positive because it has one negative charge and four positive charges.
B
A potassium fluoride unit cell is electrically negative because it has four negative charges and one positive charge.
C
A potassium fluoride unit cell is electrically positive because it has one negative charge and two positive charges.
D
A potassium fluoride unit cell is electrically neutral because it has one negative charge and one positive charge.