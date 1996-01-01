6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Redox Reactions
40PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following reaction is used by a voltaic cell:
2 Cu2+(aq) + H2(g) → 2 H+(aq) + 2 Cu+(aq)
When [Cu2+] = 2.50 M, PH2 = 0.79 atm, [Cu+] = 0.0014 M, and the pH in both half-cells is 4.50, what is the emf for this cell?
2 H+(aq) + 2 e− → H2(g) E°red = 0.00 V
Cu2+(aq) + e− → Cu+(aq) E°red = 0.16 V
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.16 V
B
0.62 V
C
0.39 V
D
0.31 V