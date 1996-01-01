The following reaction is used by a voltaic cell:

2 Cu2+(aq) + H 2 (g) → 2 H+(aq) + 2 Cu+(aq)

When [Cu2+] = 2.50 M, P H 2 = 0.79 atm, [Cu+] = 0.0014 M, and the pH in both half-cells is 4.50, what is the emf for this cell?

2 H+(aq) + 2 e− → H 2 (g) E° red = 0.00 V