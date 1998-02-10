A cell with the same half-reactions at the anode and the cathode was constructed with 0.125 M Ag+ in both electrode compartments. A stoichiometric amount of a cyanide ion-generating solution is carefully added to one of the two compartments. Handling the solution very carefully, the cell potential was measured and recorded for future reference. The measured cell potential is 0.380 V. Assuming that there is no change in volume, calculate the formation constant K f for Ag(CN) 2 −.