13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Heating and Cooling Curves
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Heating and Cooling Curves
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
A heat amounting to 36.0 kJ was added to a sample of liquid ammonia (NH3) with a mass of 24.0 g at 1 atm and –40.0°C. Determine the final temperature and state of the ammonia once the system reaches equilibrium assuming that no heat is lost to the surroundings. Use the information below:
normal boiling point of NH3 = –33.3°C
ΔHvap = 23.4 kJ/mol
specific heat NH3(l) = 4.74 J/g•K
specific heat NH3(g) = 2.06 J/g•K
A heat amounting to 36.0 kJ was added to a sample of liquid ammonia (NH3) with a mass of 24.0 g at 1 atm and –40.0°C. Determine the final temperature and state of the ammonia once the system reaches equilibrium assuming that no heat is lost to the surroundings. Use the information below:
normal boiling point of NH3 = –33.3°C
ΔHvap = 23.4 kJ/mol
specific heat NH3(l) = 4.74 J/g•K
specific heat NH3(g) = 2.06 J/g•K
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Final state: NH3(g)
Final temperature: 12.6°C
Final temperature: 12.6°C
B
Final state: NH3(l)
Final temperature: –36.0°C
Final temperature: –36.0°C
C
Final state: NH3(g)
Final temperature: 17.2°C
Final temperature: 17.2°C
D
Final state: NH3(g)
Final temperature: –33.3°C
Final temperature: –33.3°C