A heat amounting to 36.0 kJ was added to a sample of liquid ammonia (NH 3 ) with a mass of 24.0 g at 1 atm and –40.0°C. Determine the final temperature and state of the ammonia once the system reaches equilibrium assuming that no heat is lost to the surroundings. Use the information below:

normal boiling point of NH 3 = –33.3°C

ΔH vap = 23.4 kJ/mol

specific heat NH 3 (l) = 4.74 J/g•K

specific heat NH 3 (g) = 2.06 J/g•K