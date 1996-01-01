13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Heating and Cooling Curves
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Around 2.00 g of isopentane spilled over a 50.0 g aluminum (cAl = 0.897 J/g°C) block in an old factory stockroom. If the block is initially at 25.0 °C, find its final temperature after the spilled-over volatile liquid has evaporated. Assume that the heat necessary to evaporate isopentane is only from the block and that isopentane already vaporizes at 25.0 °C (ΔHvaporization = 24.85 kJ/mol).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
40.4 °C
B
20.5 °C
C
25.0 °C
D
9.64 °C