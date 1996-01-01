6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Redox Reactions
49PRACTICE PROBLEM
Molten carbonate fuel cells (MCFC) are newly developed fuel cells that commonly use molten lithium and potassium carbonates as electrolytes. The half-reactions in the cell are shown below:
Anode: H2(g) + CO32–(l) → H2O(l) + CO2(g) + 2 e–
Cathode: 1/2 O2(g) + CO2(g) + 2 e– → CO32–(l)
Using the thermodynamic values below, determine the cell potential (E°) and the equilibrium constant (K) for the overall reaction at 25°C. Identify whether the values of E° and K will increase, decrease or remain unchanged as the temperature decreases.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
E° = 2.18 V
K = 4.26×1038
The values of E° and K will decrease.
B
E° = 2.18 V
K = 3.53×1041
The values of E° and K will increase.
C
E° = 1.23 V
K = 4.26×1038
The values of E° and K will decrease.
D
E° = 1.23 V
K = 3.53×1041
The values of E° and K will increase.
