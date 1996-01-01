Refer to the following half-reactions and their E° values:

Bi+(aq) + e– → Bi(s) E° = 0.240 V

W3+(aq) + 3 e– → W(s) E° = 0.100 V

Ga3+(aq) + 3 e– → Ga(s) E° = –0.549 V

For the combination of reactions that produces the largest voltage at 25°C, provide the overall cell reaction and determine the cell potential (E°), ΔG° (in kJ), and equilibrium constant (K).