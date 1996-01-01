6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
45PRACTICE PROBLEM
Refer to the following half-reactions and their E° values:
Bi+(aq) + e– → Bi(s) E° = 0.240 V
W3+(aq) + 3 e– → W(s) E° = 0.100 V
Ga3+(aq) + 3 e– → Ga(s) E° = –0.549 V
For the combination of reactions that produces the largest voltage at 25°C, provide the overall cell reaction and determine the cell potential (E°), ΔG° (in kJ), and equilibrium constant (K).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Overall: W3+(aq) + Ga(s) → W(s) + Ga3+(aq)
ΔG° = –187.9 kJ
K = 7.74×1032
B
Overall: 3 Bi+(aq) + Ga(s) → Bi(s) + Ga3+(aq)
ΔG° = –228 kJ
K = 9.62×1039
C
Overall: 3 Bi+(aq) + W(s) → Bi(s) + W3+(aq)
ΔG° = –98.4 kJ
K = 1.70×1017
