10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Effective Nuclear Charge
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the statement that would be a good adjustment to Slater's rules to account for the difference in electronic penetration of the nucleus for 3s, 3p, and 3d orbitals. Use the radial probability distribution curve below as a reference.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Assign equally larger shielding values for s, p, and d.
B
Assign a shielding value of s slightly smaller than that of p and a value for p smaller larger than that of d.
C
Assign a shielding value of s slightly larger than that of p and a value for p slightly larger than that of d.
D
Assign equally smaller shielding values for s, p, and d.