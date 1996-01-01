3. Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
3. Chemical Reactions Stoichiometry
77PRACTICE PROBLEM
Hydrofluoric acid, HF(aq), cannot be stored in glass bottles because compounds called silicates in the glass are attacked by the HF(aq). Sodium silicate Na2SiO3, for example, reacts as follows: Na2SiO3(s) + 8 HF(aq) → H2SiF6(aq) + 2 NaF(aq) + 3 H2O(l)
How many grams of NaF form when 0.630 mol of HF reacts with excess Na2SiO3?
Hydrofluoric acid, HF(aq), cannot be stored in glass bottles because compounds called silicates in the glass are attacked by the HF(aq). Sodium silicate Na2SiO3, for example, reacts as follows: Na2SiO3(s) + 8 HF(aq) → H2SiF6(aq) + 2 NaF(aq) + 3 H2O(l)
How many grams of NaF form when 0.630 mol of HF reacts with excess Na2SiO3?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
10.4 g
B
5.54 g
C
6.61 g
D
1.39 g