Hydrofluoric acid, HF(aq), cannot be stored in glass bottles because compounds called silicates in the glass are attacked by the HF(aq). Sodium silicate Na 2 SiO 3 , for example, reacts as follows: Na 2 SiO 3 (s) + 8 HF(aq) → H 2 SiF 6 (aq) + 2 NaF(aq) + 3 H 2 O(l)

How many grams of NaF form when 0.630 mol of HF reacts with excess Na 2 SiO 3 ?