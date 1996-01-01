3. Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
76PRACTICE PROBLEM
A liquid fuel mixture contains 31.25% pentane (C5H12), 17.43% hexane (C6H14), and the rest nonane (C9H20). What is the maximum mass of carbon dioxide produced by the complete combustion of 10.0 kg of this fuel mixture?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
22.8 kg
B
28.1 kg
C
30.7 kg
D
36.1 kg