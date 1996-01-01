13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Face Centered Cubic Unit Cell
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Gold crystallizes in a face-centered cubic arrangement with an edge length of 4.07 Å. Calculate the number of gold atoms on the surface of a 5.0 nm gold sphere. Use surface area of a sphere of 4πr2 and the diameter of a gold atom of 2.92 Å.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1173 Au atoms
B
1674 Au atoms
C
2513 Au atoms
D
596 Au atoms