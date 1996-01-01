13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Face Centered Cubic Unit Cell
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a p-type semiconductor, the germanium is doped with elements that have an incomplete outer shell of electrons like aluminum, boron, and gallium.
The germanium cubic unit cell has 8 atoms per unit cell and an edge length of 5.65 Å. Calculate the mass of boron in mg if a 5 cm3 sample of the semiconductor is 2 ppm B.
A
0.367 mg
B
0.131 mg
C
1.56 x 10-3 mg
D
7.96 x 10-3 mg