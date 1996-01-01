13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Phase Diagrams
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Phase Diagrams
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the diagram below showing the vapor pressure curves for two solutions with equivalent concentrations. Solution A contains a nonvolatile solute while Solution B contains a volatile solute with a vapor pressure of around half of the vapor pressure of the pure solvent at a certain temperature.
Approximate the vapor-pressure curve for the pure solvent and determine its normal boiling point.
Consider the diagram below showing the vapor pressure curves for two solutions with equivalent concentrations. Solution A contains a nonvolatile solute while Solution B contains a volatile solute with a vapor pressure of around half of the vapor pressure of the pure solvent at a certain temperature.
Approximate the vapor-pressure curve for the pure solvent and determine its normal boiling point.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
BP = 50°C
B
BP = 60°C
C
BP = 55°C
D
BP = 65°C