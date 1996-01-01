13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Phase Diagrams
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following heating curve was produced when 1 mol of Substance M is heated at 1 atm pressure wherein heat is applied at a constant rate.
Which phase (solid, liquid, or gas) has the highest specific heat?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
solid
B
liquid
C
gas