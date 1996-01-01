13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Simple Cubic Unit Cell
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the three-dimensional primitive lattice that satisfies the property below:
Has an internal angle of 120°C and is equal on two dimensions.
(i) tetragonal
(ii) rhombohedral
(iii) triclinic
(iv) orthorhombic
(v) hexagonal
(vi) monoclinic
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i only
B
ii and iii
C
iv and v
D
v only
E
vi only