13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Simple Cubic Unit Cell
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the transformation of the primitive cubic lattice below:
The transformation consists of extending the length on one dimension and compressing it on another. What type of primitive lattice was formed?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
tetragonal
B
orthorhombic
C
rhombohedral
D
hexagonal