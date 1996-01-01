15. Chemical Kinetics
Arrhenius Equation
15. Chemical Kinetics Arrhenius Equation
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Starch can be hydrolyzed into glucose in the presence of the amylase enzyme. The reaction takes place under very mild conditions in the presence of the enzyme (In a neutral solution at 25.0 °C) with a rate constant of 3.25×103 s–1. In the absence of the enzyme, the reaction takes place very slowly and under harsh reaction conditions (In a highly acidic solution at 80.0 °C) with a rate constant of 7.84×10–2 s–1. If the uncatalyzed reaction was carried out at 25.0 °C instead of 80.0 °C, would it take place faster or slower?
Starch can be hydrolyzed into glucose in the presence of the amylase enzyme. The reaction takes place under very mild conditions in the presence of the enzyme (In a neutral solution at 25.0 °C) with a rate constant of 3.25×103 s–1. In the absence of the enzyme, the reaction takes place very slowly and under harsh reaction conditions (In a highly acidic solution at 80.0 °C) with a rate constant of 7.84×10–2 s–1. If the uncatalyzed reaction was carried out at 25.0 °C instead of 80.0 °C, would it take place faster or slower?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction will proceed faster.
B
The reaction will proceed slower.
C
There will be no change in the reaction rate because it is uncatalyzed.