Starch can be hydrolyzed into glucose in the presence of the amylase enzyme. The reaction takes place under very mild conditions in the presence of the enzyme (In a neutral solution at 25.0 °C) with a rate constant of 3.25×103 s–1. In the absence of the enzyme, the reaction takes place very slowly and under harsh reaction conditions (In a highly acidic solution at 80.0 °C) with a rate constant of 7.84×10–2 s–1. If the uncatalyzed reaction was carried out at 25.0 °C instead of 80.0 °C, would it take place faster or slower?