15. Chemical Kinetics
Arrhenius Equation
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
An esterification reaction has an activation barrier of 19.5 kJ/mol at 25.0 °C. The activation barrier is lowered to 12.3 kJ/mol when a catalyst is added to the reaction mixture. If the frequency factor for the reaction does not change, how many times faster is the catalyzed reaction than the uncatalyzed reaction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
16.3
B
18.2
C
9.10
D
14.1