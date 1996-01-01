11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure Bond Energy
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
The average C—C bond length in diamond is 154 pm while the average bond length in the H2 molecule is 74 pm. Using these bond lengths, predict the bond length for the C—H bond.
A
102 pm
B
114 pm
C
134 pm
D
120 pm