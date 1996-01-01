11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Bond Energy
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
The average bond enthalpies for X and X bonds are:
N—H: 391.0 kJ/mol
N—N: 163.0 kJ/mol
Using these bond enthalpies, calculate the enthalpy of atomization for hydrazine (N2H4).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1499 kJ/mol
B
1727 kJ/mol
C
1108 kJ/mol
D
1277 kJ/mol