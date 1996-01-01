18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Solubility Product Constant: Ksp
56PRACTICE PROBLEM
A beaker contains undissolved MgCl2(s) that is in equilibrium with the saturated solution of MgCl2. If some solid MgBr2 is added to the solution, what would happen to the amount of the solid MgCl2?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
remains the same
B
decrease
C
increase