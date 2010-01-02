18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Solubility Product Constant: Ksp
57PRACTICE PROBLEM
AX and AY2 are two slightly soluble salts of A2+. Both of the salts have the same solubility of 6.2×10–5 mol/L. When a saturated solution of AX is added to a saturated solution of AY2, what is the final equilibrium concentration of A2+ in the solution?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
[A2+] = 3.1×10–5 M
B
[A2+] = 1.2×10–4 M
C
[A2+] = 3.8×10–9 M
D
[A2+] remains the same.