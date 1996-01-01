9. Quantum Mechanics
Speed of Light
9. Quantum Mechanics Speed of Light
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
At its farthest, the distance from Earth to the sun is 1.52 × 1010 km. If UV light from the sun has a frequency of 3.0 × 1016 Hz. Calculate the number of crests for the wave.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.63 × 1021 crests
B
1.52 × 1021 crests
C
1.52 × 1021 + 1 crests
D
5.63 × 1021 + 1 crests