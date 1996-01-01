9. Quantum Mechanics
Speed of Light
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
The plot below shows the kinetic energy of ejected electrons as a function of the frequency of radiation done to study the photoelectric effect. Calculate the frequency at point A in s-1 if it corresponds to light with a wavelength of 756 nm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.97x1014 s-1
B
5.61x1014 s-1
C
1.23x1014 s-1
D
7.84x1014 s-1