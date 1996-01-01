19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Entropy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Entropy
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
At 298 K, 1 mol of an ideal gas, X, experiences a threefold expansion in the isolated system depicted in the figure below. Explain how this process demonstrates the second law of thermodynamics.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The gas molecules of X expanded spontaneously, thus increasing the entropy of the system until it reaches its maximum state.
B
The gas molecules of X expanded spontaneously, thus decreasing the entropy of the system until it reaches zero.
C
The gas molecules of X expanded non-spontaneously, thus increasing the entropy of the system until it reaches its maximum state.
D
The gas molecules of X expanded non-spontaneously, thus decreasing the entropy of the system until it reaches zero.